Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Bobbi Brown

Instant Glow Lip & Highlighter Set ($69 Value)

$35.00
At Nordstrom
A travel-friendly set featuring a petite version of Bobbi Brown's best-selling Highlighting Powder in a pretty pink mirrored compact.
Featured in 1 story
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Beauty Deals
by Samantha Sasso