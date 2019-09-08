Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Ganni
Instagram Made Us Obsessed With This Cute Micro Trend (& You’ll Be Too)
£180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Slim leg pinstripe suit trousers with button closure and hidden zip.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Nine West
Belted Tapered Carrot Pants
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
Sies Marjan
Karolina Ruffled Plissé Linen-blend Straight-leg Pants
£1355.00
£271.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Topshop
Casual Cotton Trousers
£36.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Pleated Satin Scarf
$70.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Balloon Sleeve Leather Shirt
£370.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Ganni
Shirred Checked Cotton-poplin Top
$270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Balloon Sleeve Leather Shirt
£370.00
from
BUY
More from Pants
Eloquii
R29 X Eloquii Flare Leg Pant
$69.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Belted Tapered Carrot Pants
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Belted Tapered Carrot Pants
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Madison Cropped Kick Flare Pants
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted