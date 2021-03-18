Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
lululemon
Inner Glow Short 3″terry
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
MWL
Airyterry Stitched-pocket Sweatshorts
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
lululemon
Inner Glow Short 3"modal
BUY
$68.00
lululemon
MWL
Waffle Pull-on Sweatshorts
BUY
$55.00
Madewell
Skims
Cozy Knit Short
BUY
C$95.00
Skims
More from lululemon
lululemon
All Yours High Rise Short 7"
BUY
$68.00
lululemon
lululemon
Inner Glow Short 3"modal
BUY
$68.00
lululemon
lululemon
Align™ Pant 28"diamond Dye
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
lululemon
lululemon
Love To Layer Bra
BUY
$39.00
$54.00
lululemon
More from Shorts
MWL
Airyterry Stitched-pocket Sweatshorts
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
lululemon
Inner Glow Short 3"modal
BUY
$68.00
lululemon
MWL
Waffle Pull-on Sweatshorts
BUY
$55.00
Madewell
Skims
Cozy Knit Short
BUY
C$95.00
Skims
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted