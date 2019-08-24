Meet Kat Von D Beauty’s most bulletproof eyeliner yet. Ink Well Liner’s super-innovative formula sets the bar even higher with extreme long wear and waterproof, transfer-proof, smudge-proof performance—all in a spectrum of highly pigmented shades for 1-swipe matte opacity, no layering needed. Unleash matter-than-matte lines in iconic “Trooper Black” as well as unique shades inspired by our most popular lipsticks.
This formula-of-the-future features Weightless Flex Technology™ to lock in quick-drying color that moves with your skin for a finish that doesn’t fade or crack. Ink Well Liner includes an ergonomically designed felt tip that tapers to a crisp and precise point for limitless creative possibilities, inspired by the antique quill and ink system Kat uses for her calligraphy lettering.
Vegan & Cruelty-Free