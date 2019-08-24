Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Nadri

Initial Pendant Necklace

$45.00
At Nordstrom
Personalized and sentimental, this luminous pendant necklace is anchored with an initial pendant encrusted with sparkling cubic zirconias.
Featured in 1 story
Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Look Honors Baby Archie
by Mekita Rivas