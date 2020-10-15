Trendsmax

Initial Letter Pendant Necklace

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

✔ PERFECT FIT: Choose the most meaningful letter necklace for you. Wear your necklace as a reminder that you are one and only. For daily wear and any occasion you want to be an unforgettable beauty. ✔ MATERIALS: Pendant made of high quality gold / platinum plated copper,necklace made of stainless steel, shiny mirror finish,last for long time,never turn your skin green like the cheap jewelry. Light-weight design give you a comfortable wearing experience. ✔ DIMENSIONS: ♥Pendant Size:0.78"x 0.62" ♥Necklace Length: 22" ♥Weight:13g. ✔ PERFECT GIFT: Arrives in a Trendsmax velvet jewelry pouch. It's a perfect gift for any one in your life.Very surprise gift for valentine's day, anniversary, engagement, wedding, birthday, Christmas, new year,graduation etc. ✔ Product Guarantee: 30-Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange. If you have any question or problem about the item, please contact us. We will reply you within 24 hours.