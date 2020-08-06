De Beers

Infinity Round Brilliant Diamond Ring

$3100.00

At De Beers

In this solitaire ring, the theme of commitment manifests in the form of two platinum bands, one of which is set with a delicate row of round brilliant micropavé diamonds. At its centre, a round brilliant solitaire draws the eye. Designed to sit harmoniously alongside the other bands from the Infinity collection, this piece makes for an alluring diamond engagement ring. Each diamond is ethically sourced and set by hand by De Beers' team of experts. Our diamond engagement rings are also available through our bespoke service, For You, Forever. This offering invites the wearer to choose a diamond, and select a setting, allowing De Beers’ team of craftspeople to tailor-make a truly unique piece. De Beers Jewellers no. R102322 Specifications Material: Platinum