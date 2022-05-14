INFEI

Plain Striped Linen Cotton Napkins, Set Of 12

$20.78

Buy Now Review It

Linen Blend 40% Cotton, 20% Linen, 40% Polyester，they are active dyed and high color fastness.the colors are classic. 17 x 17 inches (43 x 43 cm),these cloth napkins can be used for restaurant napkins,wedding napkins,birthday party napkins and other important occasions. 12 PCS (one dozen) in one lot,the 12pcs dinner napkins are enough for party,and can use for many times. Handwash or Machine Wash are both fine for these napkins,it still maintain well after washing. The stitch are well done.it’s neat and clean.Our fabric napkins are high quality of the material and making.they are brilliant as table napkins and photo background of gourmet.