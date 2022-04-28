L'Oréal

Infallible 24 Hour Foundation

Discover the NEW Infallible 24hr Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder by L'Oréal Paris which covers and lasts like a fluid, while mattifying with no cakeyness. This is more than just a regular powder - it's FOUNDATION IN A POWDER. It's infused with ultra-fine adhesive pigments that grip on your skin to provide you with an all-day matte finish without the cakeyness. Size: 9g KEY FEATURES • Covers and lasts like a liquid foundation • Mattifies with no cakeyness • Sweat-proof • Heat & humidity proof • Full coverage