Jennifer Behr

Ines Crystal Pearl Headband

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jennifer Behr

Alternating crystal and pearl ornament the Ines headband. The delicate frame gives the illusion that the pearls and crystals float in your hair-lovely little jewels peeking through your tresses. Made by hand in New York City using Swarovski crystal and Swarovski simulated pearls. We ship worldwide, and offer complimentary ground shipping on orders delivered to the United States. Orders ship within 3-5 business days. To request expedited shipping, please call 718-360-1875, or send a message to shop@jenniferbehr.com. We are a small team and are happy to personally answer your questions Monday–Friday, from 10am–6pm EST.