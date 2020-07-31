Manor Park

Industrial Fold Up Desk, English Oak

Create a fluid workspace in any size home with the Dexter English Oak Industrial Fold Up Desk by Manor Park. The wall-mounted frame includes a shelf bar to hold your planner, notebooks, and writing utensils. Pull on the cutout handle in the fluted, drop-down door for an automatic writing desk whenever inspiration strikes. With the ability to hold up to 30 pounds, this small space friendly piece is perfect for a textbook, laptop, or work project. And made with a durable powder-coated metal frame and warp-resistant MDF, this industrial desk will last for years to come through all of your late-night study sessions or business ideas.