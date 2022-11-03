Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
BoostArea
Industrial Floor Lamp
$32.99
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
TRINKETREE
Regular Geometric Pattern Basket
BUY
$6.10
$8.14
Nordstom Rack
Sunday Riley
Come Upstairs Massage Candle
BUY
$65.00
Sunday Riley
Casper
The Glow Light
BUY
$129.00
Casper
BoostArea
Industrial Floor Lamp
BUY
$29.99
$32.99
Amazon
More from BoostArea
BoostArea
Industrial Floor Lamp
BUY
$23.99
$44.38
Amazon
More from Décor
TRINKETREE
Regular Geometric Pattern Basket
BUY
$6.10
$8.14
Nordstom Rack
Sunday Riley
Come Upstairs Massage Candle
BUY
$65.00
Sunday Riley
Casper
The Glow Light
BUY
$129.00
Casper
BoostArea
Industrial Floor Lamp
BUY
$29.99
$32.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted