Diane von Furstenberg

Incharge Cotton T-shirt

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash “InCharge” in Diane’s handwriting Pima-cotton t-shirt Relaxed fit In celebration of International Women’s Day, we printed “InCharge” in Diane’s handwriting on this pima-cotton t-shirt. A relaxed fit makes it easy to wear with everything from jeans to a midi skirt.