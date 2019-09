Anya Hindmarch

Important Things Pouch

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

As the name implies, this black nylon pouch is particularly useful for all your most important stuff—keys, cash, cards. Plus, it’s the perfect size to throw in your work tote for coffee runs, errands, or moments on-the-go. 100% polyamide Height: 4.7"; Width: 8.9"; Depth: 3.5"