iLuv

Iluv Tb100 Mint True Wireless Earbuds

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

TRUE WIRELESS AND ULTRA-LIGHT: Compact and ultra-lightweight, these cordless TWS bluetooth earbuds are perfect for workouts, runs, sports and gaming. The in-ear earphones are ergonomically designed to fit snug into each ear. The earbuds also include 4 sizes (large, medium, small, x-small) of soft, flexible ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Say goodbye to wired earphone tangles and say hello to the freedom of movement! ADVANCED HIGH QUALITY TECHNOLOGY: These true wireless earbuds employ the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology to give you the best listening experience. Features included are simple and instant pairing, auto reconnection, improved connection stability and improved battery performance. The in-ear earphones also sport a sleek high quality simple design of a buttonless surface; simply double tap to control, play, pause, or answer a phone call. HIGH-FIDELITY PREMIUM STEREO SOUND: Enjoy crystal clear music with exceptional accuracy and clarity. These cordless TWS in-ear earbuds are well balanced with bass and clear treble to create a rich high-fidelity sound experience. The in-ear ergonomic earbud structure supports external noise isolation to deliver premium high quality stereo sound. ALL DAY LISTENING AND CHARGE ON THE GO: The powerful battery within these true wireless bluetooth earphones allow for all day listening. One full charge will deliver 8 hours listening time and will provide an additional 14 hours with multiple charges from the portable compact charging case. Quick charging technology enables 2 hours of listening from just 20 minutes of charge. Charging case features LED lighting to indicate battery life as well as magnetic attraction for easy earbud placement. WATERPROOF PROTECTION: These true wireless in-ear earbuds and charging case are sealed with IPX6 rated protection to endure a minimum of three minutes of powerful jets spraying at least 100 liters of water per minute without water penetrating the hardware. Be worry free from sweat, heavy rain or spilled liquid and enjoy high quality music anywhere at anytime. Enjoy your music with all day listening power from these true wireless earbuds. Superior sound from professionally engineered speakers with deep bass and high clarity treble will be delivered to your ears. Ergonomically designed in-ear structure will create ideal sound field. Choose from 4 sizes of eartips to find the proper size that comfortably snugs into your ears. While going out with your sport activities, you can rely on the IPX6 water proof performance protecting from sweat or even heavy rain splash.