The MECCA view: At the heart of this ultra-luxe oil cleanser are 23 of the world’s most nutrient rich phyto actives chosen for their performance in hydrating, brightening, and smoothing the skin’s complexion. It detoxifies, dissolves, and draws out impurities, makeup and pollutants with Vitamin E rich Organic Chia, Rosehip and Macadamia, that revitalise the complexion and reveal beautifully clear and radiant skin. This next generation formula soaks the skin in phytonutrients and fatty acids to smooth the look of the skin and deeply hydrate while preserving the skin’s natural moisture levels for visibly healthy skin. It also includes neuropeptides and miracle super oil, Camelia oil, which is high in polyphenols - these ingredients are our secret to a dewy fresh complexion. Upon contact with water, this high performing cleanser transforms into a milky emulsion to ensure a residue free, toned and radiant finish.