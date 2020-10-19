Dermablend

Dermablend's classic loose setting powder, now in a brightening banana shade with a luminous finish. Illuminating Banana Powder is a translucent loose setting powder that flawlessly sets makeup, ensures smudge and transfer resistance and enhances makeup wear for up to 16 hours. Formulated with pearls, it provides a warm luminous sheen that's never flat and never ashy. Great for all skin types and tones, Dermablend's Illuminating Banana Powder loose setting makeup blends smoothly to brighten complexion with a luminous finish and blurs the look of imperfections leaving skin looking flawless.