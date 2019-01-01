igourmet

For the true coffee cognoscenti, we've culled the four most famous and flavorful coffees from our vast line-up of gourmet beans. This assortment contains four bags of whole bean coffee from the far corners of the globe. Packed in our signature gift box, this sampler is sure to please your favorite java lover. This gift box includes: Indonesian Sumatra Mandheling: The original "Java", Sumatra Mandheling coffee has one of the most recognizable and distinct cup characteristics of all single-origin coffees. This shade-grown Mandheling has low acidity, bold highlights of a chocolate and caramel taste and an earthy finish.(12 oz) Ethiopian Harrar: This meticulously prepared East African coffee is famous for its complexity, rich body, pleasant vibrant acidity, fragrant fruity aroma and winey aftertaste with overtones of berries and citrus.(12 oz) Mulvadi 100% Kona: Hawaiian Kona Coffee is very flavorful and full-bodied, a rich coffee with a mellow straightforward character. A delicious taste that is low in acid with a heady aroma and a complex rich and winy taste.(7 oz) Organic Fair Trade Colombian: This Organic and Fair Trade coffee is from only one cooperative, Fondo Paez. One taste of this well-rounded cup, with a perfect balance of roast and acidity, will remind you just why Colombian coffee came to be so esteemed around the globe.(12 oz) Gift Presentation: This sporty gift is hand packed in a chocolate colored gift box, tied with an elegant matching ribbon.