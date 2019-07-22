Vichy

Ideal Soleil Face & Body Sun Protection Milk 300ml Spf50

£19.00 £14.25

Vichy Ideal Soleil Face & Body Sun Protection Milk 300ml SPF50 300mlIdéal Soleil Face & Body Milk SPF 50 has a non-greasy texture enriched with hydrating Hyaluronic Acid. The texture is easy to apply and leaves no white marks.Ideal for families. Combats the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays. Easy to apply and leaves no white marks. No parabens or fragrance. Enriched with Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water. Lightweight formula includes a Mexoryl®-based photostable, broad spectrum UVA and UVB filtering system to combat the harmful effects of the sun on the skin.