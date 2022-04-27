United States
Lorna Jane
Iconic Sweatshirt
$100.00$75.00
At Lorna Jane
This sweat is amazing. It’s so comfy and light. The colour is simply beautiful. I would say size wise it’s towards the bigger end. I got and XS and I’m normal NZ 8-10. + Pros: Superior Quality, Durable, Comfortable Frequency of wear I live in this What do you wear this for most? e.g; for running, HIIT, yoga, all day wear Everyday wear Recommends this product ✔ Yes Originally posted on Iconic Sweat