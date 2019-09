Liberty London

Ianthe 90 X 90 Silk Scarf

£195.00

This classic silk square scarf is beautifully decorated in Ianthe Liberty London print. Originally a wallpaper design by a French artist from 1902, Ianthe is a highly stylised example of Art Nouveau. Reworked in 2012 to emphasise the design's rich, decorative nature, Ianthe was first printed as a Liberty London dress fabric in 1967.A Liberty London icon James Millar, Head of Design