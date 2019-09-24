Indie Lee's potent serum gave me immediate results and after only two days, I noticed that I looked well-rested despite a lack of sleep, the stress of New York's humid weather, and several glasses of wine that I've had this week. The texture is closer to a serum — and not like the rich creams you've tried before — and leaves skin feeling a slight tingle. It's all thanks to the more-natural ingredient list, which includes horse chestnut, ash bud, and witch hazel.