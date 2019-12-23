Ellery

Hysteria High-rise Kick-flare Jeans

£590.00 £295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Ellery's finesse is evident in these indigo-blue Hysteria jeans. They're crafted from stretch-denim and shaped to a high-rise waist with tobacco-brown topstitching, gold-tone metal hardware, and decorative slanted-slip pockets, then finished with ruffled flared hems that fall from the knee. Wear them with one of the label's off-the-shoulder tops and block-heel ankle boots to embrace a high-impact look that works from day to evening.