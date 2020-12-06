Hydros

Hydros 64 Oz Pitcher

$32.00

No waiting for hydrating with this pitcher—in less than a minute, you’ll have 64 ounces of clean water, straight from Hydros’ coconut shell carbon filter (the pitcher comes with one sediment-and-chlorine-reducing Hydros filter to get you started—but you can snap up more refills here [LINK]).The lid even has a small container for infusing fruit, citrus, and herbs straight into the pitcher, and it’s sleek enough to set right on the table for serving.