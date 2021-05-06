Crate and Barrel

Hydropod

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Crate and Barrel

Grow fresh, fragrant basil with no need for soil—or even much space. Fill the petite frosted glass globe with water, then nestle seeds and the coconut husk growing medium in the white cap. As your plants sprout and flourish, simply pour water through the top as needed. The self-contained, mess-free Hydropod is a lovely addition to windowsills, kitchen tables and desks at every stage of the growing process. This ready-to-grow set includes plant food powder and basil seeds, but feel free to grow fantastic fresh herbs of your choosing.