Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Gel-cream – Hyaluronic Acid 1.7oz

$18.98 $14.48

Buy Now Review It

At

17-ounce jar of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily gel-cream face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid quenches extra-dry skin The moisturizing gel formula provides rapid hydration to skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple by restoring skin's natural barrier against moisture loss Hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in Daily hydrating face moisturizer features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand The rich face lotion relieves intense dryness by providing long-lasting moisturizing power This hyaluronic acid moisturizer is the perfect addition to your at-home hydrating self-care routine Product Description Use Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel-Cream Moisturizer to instantly quench and provide long-lasting moisture relief for your extra-dry skin. This daily facial lotion helps quench extra-dry skin and keeps it looking smooth, supple, and hydrated day after day. The unique gel-cream formula absorbs quickly like a gel, and has the long lasting moisturizing power of a cream. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in. This moisturizer formula for dry skin results in more supple, healthy-looking, and smooth looking skin. From a Dermatologist Recommended Brand, this gel-cream face lotion is oil-, dye-, and fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. It can be worn alone or under makeup. Add this hyaluronic acid gel cream moisturizer to your daily at-home hydrating self care routine Brand Story By Neutrogena