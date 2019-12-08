The Seaweed Bath Co.

Hydrating & Soothing, Natural Body Cream

$12.99 $8.20

Organic, sustainably-harvested Bladderwrack Seaweed contains 65+ vitamins and minerals that detoxify, hydrate and replenish skin Best for those who want a moisturizing and instantly absorbing body cream (no greasy residue) Hyaluronic acid restores skin by locking in moisture and strengthening the skin's natural barrier Argan oil, rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, naturally comforts dry, troubled skin Shea butter and aloe vera hydrate and soften skin Contains other nourishing and protective ingredients including Hawaiian kukui oil, MSM and cocoa seed butter NO parabens or gluten Vegan, cruelty free (no animal testing) and Leaping Bunny certified Product Description Our Hydrating Soothing Body Creams are rich and moisturizing, absorb easily with no greasy feel and help to replenish skin all day long. We use an organic bladderwrack seaweed with 65+ vitamins and minerals that is sustainably-harvested off the coast of Maine right here in the USA.. This body cream is best for those who want a deeply moisturizing and instantly absorbing body cream. The nutrient-rich bladderwrack seaweed detoxifies, hydrates and replenishes skin while the Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and strengthens the skin’s natural barrier. Argan oil, rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, naturally comforts dry, troubled skin. Shea butter and aloe vera hydrate and soften skin. Other nourishing, protective ingredients include Hawaiian kukui oil, MSM and cocoa seed butter. Our body creams contain NO Parabens and are vegan, cruelty free (not tested on animals), and Leaping Bunny certified. From the Manufacturer