Marianella

Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Gel

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marianella

Our New Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Gel with Spruce, Lavender and Rosalina Essential Oils will Kill germs while moisturizing your skin. This luxurious Mix of 100% Pure Essential Oils, Aloe Vera and Alcohol will leave your hands feeling clean, germ free and soft.