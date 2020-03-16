Embryolisse

Enriched in white nymphaea and hyaluronic acid active complex, Hydra-Cream Light from Embryolisse replenishes the skin with water and delivers intense and long-lasting moisture. The skin is protected from external aggressions and feels more comfortable, regaining suppleness and softness. With a light texture and fresh effect, receive active hydration for radiantly beautiful skin. Key Ingredients: White Nymphaea: moisturizes and stimulates the synthesis of aquaporins, which promotes water flow in cells and tissues. Hyaluronic Acid: protects and hydrates the skin. Key Benefits: Replenishes and fills the skin with highly moisturizing active ingredients. Protects skin from external aggressions. Provides skin comfort.