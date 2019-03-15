The Inkey List

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

£4.99

Naturally found in our skin to maintain hydration levels, hyaluronic acid is a skin care superstar for a reason. Essentially a ‘moisture magnet’, it attracts moisture from the atmosphere and can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. Over time, our hyaluronic acid levels decrease (sob) resulting in dullness, fine lines and uneven tone and texture. The perfect foil for this unfortunate state of affairs, THE INKEY LIST’s gentle Hyaluronic Acid Serum stars the stuff at a pure, 2% concentration and in three molecular weights (high, medium and low) to ensure maximum absorption at every layer of your skin. Dehydrated skin affects most of us (even oily skin can be dehydrated) and, differing from dryness, results from a lack of water in the skin. Replenish this water with The Inkey List’s high-quality, impressively affordable formula and you can expect plumper, healthier skin, with fewer visible fine lines and wrinkles and a more even tone and texture. It can even aid the efficacy of products applied after it – genius.