The Ordinary

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

$6.75

At Beauty Bay

A lightweight serum to rehydrate skin on a multi-depth level. This ultra-pure serum combines 3 types of hyaluronic acid at varying molecular sizes with Vitamin B5 to offer lasting hydration and visible plumping of the skin at all levels of the dermis. Moisture retention, lipid barrier strength, and surface hydration are all improved, leading to smoother, softer, healthier skin. Hyaluronic Acid - Attracts up to 1000 times its weight in water Vitamin B5 - Hydrates and heals dry and damaged skin by stabilising skin's barrier function and promoting the growth of stronger tissue