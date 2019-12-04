Tata Harper

WHAT IT IS. . This is your ultimate hydrating duo. Powered by multiple sizes of hyaluronic acid and exotic skin-rejuvenating flower blends, the Hydrating Floral Mask and Essence are here to rescue you from dry, dehydrated and stressed-out winter skin. Made in USA.TWO-PIECE SET INCLUDES Hydrating Floral Mask, 1 oz. Hydrating Floral Essence, 1.7 oz. HOW TO USE ITHydrating Floral Essence: Use after cleansing. Mist all over face and neck. Use AM & PM and throughout the day. Hydrating Floral Mask: Apply a thick layer over face and neck. Let sit for 20 minutes. To remove, splash warm water onto face and massage, then gently pat dry.Hydrating Floral Hack: After leaving the Mask on for 20 minutes, use the Essence to remove it instead of water. Mist the Essence all over face and neck, and massage, then lightly tissue off excess product. ACTIVE INGREDIENTSDual Weight Hyaluronic Acid: A duo of low molecular weight HA simultaneously hydrates and plumps to help minimize the look of wrinkles. Australian Coastal Flower Blend: A combination of Kangaroo Paw Flower, Red Spider Flower, and Candle Stick Flower provide natural sources of antioxidants, ellagic acid and ferulic acid, to brighten, even skin tone and minimize the look of redness. Tremella Mushroom: This hyper-hydrating mushroom holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, which helps skin lock-in moisture, maintain barrier function, and smooth skin texture.