Experience the ultimate skin hydration with a dual-pouch sheet mask enriched with deeply nourishing cactus extract. Prickly Pear Seed Oil is sealed in a separate pouch in order to maintain ultimate freshness. In order to combine the oil with the ultra-fine microfiber mask, simply fold the bottom pouch three times until it pops, allowing the oil and to soak the mask. Formulated with anti-ageing properties and extracts to protect skin from environmental stressors including pollution, the mask is packed with beneficial antioxidants and skin-strengthening ingredients. SUITABLE FOR All skin KEY INGREDIENTS Antioxidant-rich prickly pear seed oil for hydration and anti-ageing benefits Cactus extract for moisture retention and nourishment WHY WE LOVE IT Our go-to sheet mask for tiring days that will help you relax and have some pamper time! These sheet masks are next level - we really noticed that skin felt hydrated, soft and supple for longer.