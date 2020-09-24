Mohawk Home Store

Huxley Chaos Theory Shag Area Rug

$116.12

VIBRANT ABSTRACT DESIGN: This stylish, multicolor abstract area rug adds a geometric, modern feel to any area DURABLE AND FADE RESISTANT: Holds up under high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Easy to clean surface keeps it attractive for years to come IDEAL FOR ANY ROOM: Perfect for indoor spaces-including the living room, bedroom, entryway, office, dining or kitchen STAIN RESISTANT NYLON: Easy to clean with mild detergent and water MADE IN THE USA: 100% made in the US