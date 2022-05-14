Royal Imports

Hurricane Pillar Candle Holder, Set Of 3

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

QUALITY: This set of 3 Royal Imports hurricane candle holders are crafted of premium quality clear, flawless glass that will not leak or fog up. Each hurrican vase features evenly rounded edges and weighted base to ensure quality and durability. BEST SELLER: This set of glass hurrican vases also referred to as tall terrarium containers are best sellers in the floral supply, home décor, and wedding planning industry. Its beautiful design and unmatched value makes this set of 3 vases stand out from the rest. It will accentuate gardens, restaurant tables, dinners and add make an attractive centerpiece for any party. USES: Although these are commonly used as a flower vase or terrarium, the most common use for these hurricanes are candle holders. Fill it with your favorite pillar candles or just add water and top it off with a floating candle for extra glam and beuty. Rest assured, your pillar candles are safe in this heat-proof glass hurricane which will never explode from excessive heat. TRENDS: A collage of tabletop vases have become a very hot trend for home, balcony, weddings and events. Fill it with your favorite cactus, air plants or succulent to create your personalized terrarium. Or,add assorted fresh or dried flowers for a beautiful table centerpiece. PACKAGING & DIMENSIONS: The set of 3 glass hurricane vases are carefully wrapped in multiple layers of bubble wrap to avoid breakage in transit. Measurements: Small - 5.8" High X 4.2" Wide. Medium - 7.7" High X 5" Wide. Large 9.5" High X 5.8" Wide Decorate your home, office or special event with this set of 3 clear glass round hurricane flower vases by Royal Imports. This set includes 3 tall vases in assorted sizes. These glass holders can also be used empty as a stand-alone decorative vase for your home. Unlike the standard cheap clear bowls, these glass containers are made of ultra-clear flawless glass for ultimate quality ad beauty. As a vase it can be filled with an assortment of fresh flowers, leaves or branches to create an eye-catching arrangement. These glass pots are also very popular to use as terrariums when filled with succulents, cactus, bonsai, or air plants. It can also be used as a tall glass planter when filled with house plants. However, its most popular use is a candle holder. It will accentuate a dinner table and add glam to any party when filled with pillar candles or floating candles. Royal Imports brings the highest quality glass and ceramics to the floral and craft industry. Each set of hurricane candle holders are crafted of superior quality you've come to expect of Royal Imports, thus creating a sleek, flawless centerpiece. Popular with: • event planners • florists • interior designers • restaurants • home decorators