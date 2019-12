Lush

Hunny Bear Massage Bar

£5.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Honey’s not home with this vegan massage bar featuring agave syrup and vegan dark chocolate. Wrap up in almond and Fair Trade cocoa butter for a richly hydrating hug, while the sweet embrace of tonka absolute and vanilla comfort. Fair Trade shea butter provides a light layer of moisture as a warming cuddle of spicy clove leaf oil surrounds the senses.