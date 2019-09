Nuxe

Huile Prodigieuse Multipurpose Oil

£29.50

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

This beauty dry oil, made using six precious plant oils (camellia oil - hydrating, sweet almond oil - softening, macadamia nut oil - nourishing, borage seed oil - smoothing properties, argan oil -repairing, hazelnut oil - soothing, tsubaki oil - highly nourishing and anti-aging), nourishes, repairs and softens skin and hair.