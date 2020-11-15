Nuxe

Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil

Treat yourself to the iconic NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil Spray, a luxurious dry oil that nourishes, repairs and softens both your skin and hair, now with a new formulation for 2017 to deliver even more benefits. Specially formulated with a unique cocktail of Vitamin E and six precious plant oils – camellia, hazelnut, boarge, St Johnswort, sweet almond and macadamia – the spray offers ultimate hydration to leave skin sumptuously soft and hair ultra glossy. The addition of deeply nourishing Tsubaki Oil creates a free-radical fighting shield, helping to combat daily pollutants that can lead to cellular deterioration and signs of ageing. It has a non-greasy, lightweight feel with a captivatingly sweet fragrance featuring top notes of Orange Blossom, heart notes of Rose and Lily, and Vanilla base notes. Add a drop to your foundation to ensure smooth application or use as a deep conditioning hair mask for luscious locks. Massaged into skin, it can even help to alleviate the appearance of stretch marks. A lavish, cult-favourite beauty product with a multitude of uses. Contains at least 98.1% natural ingredients. Free from preservatives, silicone and mineral oils.