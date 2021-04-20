Laundry Day

Hudson Pipe Watch the smoke billow through the transparent chamber of this disc-shaped glass pipe as you take a breath — or opt for a more mysterious experience, with opaque black. The Hudson's wide design gives your smoke room to cool down and mellow out before reaching your lips. This feature makes for a smooth and visually stimulating experience. The perfect piece to leave out on your coffee table or use as in incense holder. Recommendation: For a cleaner smoking experience, we recommend using our Mesh Screens with this design. Dimensions: Approx. 3.75" diameter x .75" height Milk Glass: Please note that our milk glass finish offers characteristic differences in each piece. These pieces are just as durable and functional as the others, however, there will be variations in the color saturation. *Note that these pieces are hand-blown which creates differences in character from piece to piece