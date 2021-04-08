The Sill

Hoya Heart Duo

Details This duo is one of our most popular plant pairs. Each heart is a partially rooted cutting from the Hoya kerrii succulent plant. With proper care – full sun with infrequent waterings – and patience, your heart could start trailing in a few years. We think it's adorable either way! Arrives in nursery grow pots nestled in our lightweight Upcycled planters made from natural fibers such as bamboo, coffee, wheat, rice, and nut husk. Comes with drainage saucers.