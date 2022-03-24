Ghospell

$165.00

Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 66440801; Color Code: 030 A playful checked midi dress from Ghospell. Square neckline. Empire waist plus a tiered midi skirt. Topped with puffy long sleeves. Content + Care - 100% Polyester; 97% polyester, 3% spandex lining - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Green is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 50”