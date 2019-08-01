Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Soko

Horn Pia Threader Earrings

$64.00
At Soko
Handcrafted in brass and ethically sourced horn by artisans in Kenya. Your purchase promotes artisan innovation + entrepreneurship. To learn more about keeping your jewelry shining like new, see our Product Care Guide.
Featured in 1 story
The Shopping Team’s Under-$100 MVPs
by Us