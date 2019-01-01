Benefit Cosmetics

Hoola Matte Box O' Powder Bronzer

Dust this award-winning bronzing powder over your chin, cheeks and forehead for a healthy, natural looking "tan" year-round. Complete with soft, natural-bristle cheek brush, it's pure matte color no sparkle or shine! How to use:. Sweep across chin, cheeks, and forehead with accompanying brush. To contour, use with our blush brush. Beauty Tip:. Apply hoola over benetint for bronzed cheekbones with a hint of rose tint. Always tap off excess powder to avoid applying too much color.. SIZE 0.14 oz. Featured on our Spring It List . Web ID: 64581.