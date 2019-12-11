Burt's Bees

Honey Pot Holiday Gift Set

$14.99 $10.49

GIFTS FOR HER: The ultimate gift for a girlfriend, wife, mom, sister, or friend, this gift set is beautifully packaged in a Burt's Bees signature holiday gift box ready for holiday gifting BEAUTY GIFT SET: Pamper someone you love with this giftable trio of Honey products including Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Honey & Grapeseed Hand Cream and Honey Moisturizing Lip Balm HONEY PRODUCTS: Everything you need for naturally beautiful skin, hands and lips, enjoy a bounty of naturally hydrating honey bee nourished products essential to softening skin NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Made with natural, hard-working ingredients formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS. No animal testing, cruelty free HOLIDAY GIFT BASKET OR STOCKING STUFFER: This naturally moisturizing Honey Pot gift set makes the perfect gift for women during the Christmas and Hanukkah gifting season Burt's Bees Honey Pot Assortment, Holiday Gift Set includes a bounty of naturally hydrating honey bee nourished products essential to softening skin. This amazing collection includes 3 of Burt's Bees favorites. Our best body lotion for normal to dry skin, the Milk and Honey Body Lotion, combines luxurious milk, honey, vitamin E, coconut and grape seed oils to quickly absorb and nourish skin for up to 24 hours. Daily therapy for super dry hands, the Honey and Grapeseed Oil Hand Cream is made with honey, jojoba oil and rosemary extract to soften and recondition skin. The must have 100% natural moisturizing Honey Lip Balm is loaded with Beeswax and antioxidant vitamin E to moisturize your kissable lips with a touch of deliciously sweet honey flavor. This 3 piece gift set is wrapped in a Burt's Bees signature holiday gift box ready to be gifted to that special someone or to pamper yourself.