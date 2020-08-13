Rocks Off

Holographic Ro-90 Bullet Vibrator

Jazz up your moments of pleasure with a hypnotically-styled, multi-speed bullet vibrator in sparkly holographic colors! Waterproof and with a petite, portable shape perfect for focused stimulation, it comes in three holo-colors: Electra (green), Spectra (pink) and Ultra (purple). Choose your fave or order one of each! Their sleek, hip design and strong motors make these stand out from other bullet vibes, and they sport 10 modes3 steady intensity levels and 7 pulse variations. Hold down the one-touch control button located on the base for 3 seconds to turn on or off. Press the button again to scroll through all 10 vibration settings. 1 AAA battery powers it up.