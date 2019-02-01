Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Lonely

Hollie High Waist French Brief

$60.00
At Lonely
Our favourite French Brief shape, reimagined with a higher waist. Lighter coverage, and seamless under clothing. Bamboo gusset. 87% nylon, 13% spandex (main) 95% bamboo, 5% spandex (lining) Naomi wears 12DD and large briefs.
Featured in 1 story
Lace Lingerie Sets To Buy Up For Valentine's Day
by Eliza Huber