Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorCards & Stationery
Paper Source

Holiday Village Card Set

$25.95$19.46
At Paper Source
These colorful cards capture the cozy fun of the holidays. The box includes 10 cards accompanied by gold-lined, white envelopes. Inside message reads: "Home sweet home for the holidays". By kate spade new york.
Featured in 1 story
Non-Basic Holiday Cards
by Venus Wong