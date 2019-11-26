Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Holiday Stocking Red Stripe With Poms

Add some festive cheer to your holiday decor with the Holiday Stocking from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia. This white cotton holiday stocking is finished with a woven striped pattern in maroon and red and comes accented with three velvet-like pompoms in red, maroon and cream dangling from the cuff. It's perfect for filling with treats and goodies anyone will love to find inside while hanging beautifully for the whole season.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.