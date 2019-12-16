L'Occitane

Holiday Hand Cream Indulgences Trio

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description This holiday gift set includes: 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream - Limited Edition (net wt. 1 oz.), 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Honey Harvest Hand Cream - Limited Edition (net wt. 1 oz.), and 1x L'Occitane Shea Butter Festive Garden Light Hand Cream - Limited Edition (net wt. 0.6 oz.). Brand Story L'Occitane captures the true "Art de vivre" of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty and lifestyle of the South of France.