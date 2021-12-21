Beekman 1802

Holiday Goat-getter Scented Bodycare Tote

$80.00

DESCRIPTION This set includes one of each: 9oz Honey & Orange Blossom Goat Milk Bath Bar, 8oz Honey & Orange Blossom Whipped Goat Milk Body Cream, Honey & Orange Blossom Lip Balm, Vanilla Absolute 9oz Bar Soap, Vanilla Absolute Hand & Body Wash, 2oz Ylang Ylang Hand Cream, 9oz Ylang Ylang & Tuberose Goat Milk Bar, plus one Large Goat Tote. RINGING WITH JOY FROM HEAD TO TOE Goat milk contains the same pH as human skin and is rich in lactic acid, helping it to deeply nourish and refine for skin that jingles all the way. JINGLE ALL WAYS Ring in the holiday season with gifts that jingle! The jingle of a bell causes a cheerful ripple effect that travels far and wide, delighting and inspiring each person it touches. That’s why giving the perfect gift can make you feel almost as good as the person you’re giving it to! Give the gift of gorgeous skin this holiday season with goat milk bodycare, powered by clean ingredients and a healthy dose of Kindness for skin that’s as clear as a bell.